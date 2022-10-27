Klamath County Jail
Klamath County Jail population totals were not provided by staff on the following dates.
Klamath County Jail
Klamath County Jail population totals were not provided by staff on the following dates.
Booked in Klamath County Jail
Monday, Oct. 24
John Wade Turner; 52; Klamath Falls; contempt of court [violation of restraining order]; violating restraining order; held in lieu of $5,000 bond.
Rachel Dawn Mesenberg; 42; Klamath Falls; parole violation; held without bond.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Chloe Elaine Bristow; 21; Klamath Falls; violation of restraining order; held without bond.
Eli Ryan Johnson; 22; Klamath Falls; three counts violation of release agreement; released after posting 10 percent of $5,000 bail.
Randy Mateo-Deacosta; 46; Klamath Falls; failure to appear; held in lieu of $7,500 bond.
Lindsay Lee Thede; 39; Klamath Falls; two counts DUII; booked and released.
Jeniffer Marie Guerra; 40; Midland; criminal driving while suspended/revoked; booked and released.
Hunter James Wright; 21; Klamath Falls; DUII; booked and released.
Kenneth James Haddock; 53; Klamath Falls; eight counts violation of release agreement; nine counts failure to appear; four counts felon in possession of weapon; felon in possession of body armor; attempt to commit crime; two counts unlawful possession of methamphetamine; held in lieu of $880,000 bond.
Rudolph Gordon Zierke; 50; Chiloquin; attempt to commit crime 2; held without bond.
James Thomas Wozniak; 46; Klamath Falls; assault, second degree; resisting arrest; felon in possession of weapon; assault, fourth degree [domestic abuse]; parole violation; held in lieu of $107,500 bond.
John Wade Turner; 52; Klamath Falls; contempt of court; violation of restraining order; two counts violating stalking protection order; held in lieu of $15,000 bond.
Daniel Ray Ruby; 34; Klamath Falls; two counts failure to appear; theft, third degree; two counts theft, second degree; held in lieu of $29,000 bond.
Jose Luis Garcia-Gonzalez; 30; Merrill; harassment; released after posting 10 percent of $3,000 bail.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Francisca Reyes; 43; Sacramento, CA; contempt of court; unlawful use of weapon; menacing; endangering a person protected by a Family Abuse Prevention Act order; held without bond; scheduled for release.
Bradley Austin Keyworth; 23; Bly; parole violation; held without bond.
Christopher Charles Martin; 34; Klamath Falls; failure to appear; booked and released.
Ivan Murillo Villanueva; 21; Merrill; harassment; unlawful use of weapon; menacing; held in lieu of $18,000 bond.
Brittany Renee Carroll; 35; Klamath Falls; probation violation [forgery]; held without bond; scheduled for release.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.