Nurse Staffing

Oregon nurses are asking state lawmakers to put minimum hospital staffing standards in place amid a shortage of nurses.

 Christine Torres Hicks/OHSU

Oregon nurses want lawmakers to put minimum staffing standards in place for hospitals, saying it’s critical as the nursing workforce faces burnout, staff shortages and unsafe conditions for patients.

The push comes on the heels of a three-year pandemic that carried nurses to the breaking point of exhaustion. Nurses have exited the field in droves and retired. Hospitals have struggled to recruit and retain them. That creates a situation in which patients get shuffled elsewhere or their medical care is delayed. In times of crises, like a COVID-19 or influenza outbreak, shortages are even worse.

