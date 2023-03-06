A local nurse who was charged in 2022 with sex crimes involving a minor is back in custody after breaking the conditions of release by allegedly providing alcohol to juveniles last month for which she is facing new charges.
Tiffany Fregoso, 35, a registered nurse in Klamath Falls, was originally arrested Oct. 8, 2022, for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old child.
On Monday, March 6, Fergoso appeared in court to face additional charges after allegedly providing alcohol to minors at her home in February.
A copy of the probable cause statement from October 2022 obtained by the Herald & News summarized the alleged events which led to Fregoso’s arrest. The document states that the nurse had publicly engaged in sexual acts with the minor at the local movie theater.
Fregoso was conditionally released Oct. 10 after posting a $1,000 security.
In a separate case, Fregoso is facing additional charges involving minors after two underage individuals were discovered to allegedly have been drinking with the defendant at her residence.
Court documents revealed that, after leaving Fregoso’s home Feb. 17, one of the minors was involved in a motor vehicle accident while another was taken to the hospital to be intubated for alcohol poisoning.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office arrested Fregoso on Feb. 22 and charged her with furnishing alcohol to persons younger than 21 years of age and recklessly endangering. Upon posting 10 percent of her $10,000 bond, Fregoso was released shortly after her arrest.
The arresting officer’s report stated that witnesses estimated up to 50 minors were present at Fregoso’s residence the night where alcohol was allegedly made available to them.
A motion to revoke Fregoso’s release agreement was approved Monday when the defendant appeared before Judge Stephen Hedlund in Klamath County Circuit Court.
An affidavit submitted by Assistant Attorney General Jayme Kimberly on behalf of the state asserted that Fregoso had violated her October 2022 release agreement by committing new law violations.
Fregoso had a third concurrent case presented before the courts Monday after an indictment was filed by the state.
The indictment included five additional sex crimes involving a minor to the list of charges.
The first charge, using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct, is a Class A felony with a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in prison.
Other charges Fregoso is facing include encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree, sodomy, sexual misconduct, contributing to sexual delinquency of a minor, rape, furnishing alcohol to persons younger than 21 years of age and recklessly endangering.