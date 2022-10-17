Klamath Falls grass fire human caused

A one-acre brush fire that was human caused and accidental burns near downtown Klamath Falls in July 2021.

 Herald & News file photo

The 2022 wildfire season in Oregon has been among the mildest in the last decade, with human-caused fires down nearly 20% from the 10-year average, according to state data.

Humans are the number one cause of wildfires in Oregon and across the country.

