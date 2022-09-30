“Change is such hard work.”
Billy Crystal
Let’s acknowledge that sometimes change hurts.
So, as we change our format starting Tuesday, Oct. 4, we hope that you’re not going to experience any angst.
Before I get into the specifics, let me first be frank and give you the logic behind the move.
We’ve experienced a triple hit on the expense of materials. First, the cost of newsprint has risen dramatically over the past year. Second, the shortage of labor is driving the cost of the product higher. And finally, ever-present supply chain problems coupled with inflation, are contributing to higher costs.
What we are doing is reducing page height (from 22 to 15 inches, the same size as our weekend Sports E-edition), which allows us to reduce the volume of newsprint that we use for the newspaper. The size that we’re moving to is also more universal, used with many of our commercial print customers, allowing us to purchase paper at a reduced price.
While these are all business decisions that I’ve described above, we’ve endeavored to keep all the elements that our readers have expressed an interest in.
You can continue to expect local news, local and regional sports, classified advertising, TV schedules, comics, puzzles, advice columns, the horoscope, our weekly Money feature, Outdoors, Home, Health and entertainment content.
Although we’re discontinuing our Limelighter section, most of the content from that product will be folded into the newspaper itself. The TV grids, in fact, will appear in the newspaper on the days we print, and can be found daily with the E-edition at heraldandnews.com.
And in mentioning the E-edition, we’re going to increase the number of days per week that we offer the E-edition as that becomes more popular to our digital readers. Likewise, we’ll continue to post news to the website as we gather it.
For most, some of these changes will be uncomfortable and we understand that. At the same time, this solution allows us to make the most of the resources we have available and to continue to be a good employer and a valuable service to our community.
Our hope is that you stick with us through the changes. When these challenges subside, we anticipate that we’ll fill the positions we currently have vacant.
To those long-time subscribers of the Herald & News, we value you. We also want to make sure that we continue to satisfy your needs.
