County Commissioners

The Klamath County Board of County Commissioners, from left, Dave Henslee, Derrick DeGroot and Kelley Minty, review matters during the weekly business meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17.

 Zak Keeney/For the Herald & News

“Employment in Klamath County has fully recovered,” declared Commissioner Derrick DeGroot this week.

During the Klamath County Board of County Commissioners weekly business meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17, DeGroot shared an email he’d received from the state economist, Josh Lehner, that stated Klamath County is outpacing other rural counties and is on par with smaller- and medium-sized metropolitan areas.

