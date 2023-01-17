“Employment in Klamath County has fully recovered,” declared Commissioner Derrick DeGroot this week.
During the Klamath County Board of County Commissioners weekly business meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17, DeGroot shared an email he’d received from the state economist, Josh Lehner, that stated Klamath County is outpacing other rural counties and is on par with smaller- and medium-sized metropolitan areas.
“It was really exciting [to read],” DeGroot said. “It means the work we [Board of County Commissioners] began years ago to rebuild Klamath County’s economy is working. We’ve been looked at as this poor and dying county and that is not who we are.”
DeGroot went on to disclose that Klamath County still has a high level of poverty, but that the poverty level is also rapidly improving.
During public comments, the board heard from constituent Alan Headly who strongly advised against the county affiliating with the new political organization the Braver Angels.
“I don’t think any of you would want to be labeled under this [Braver Angels],” Headly warned.
Headly stated that he believes the Braver Angels leaders are socialists who are trying to infiltrate conservative areas to spread socialism. He submitted to the board a packet of emails he stated were from Braver Angels leadership which allegedly communicate these plans.
“Socialism is a transitional state between the overthrow of capitalism and the realization of communism,” Headly said. “Socialism is theft.”
In comments following the meeting, Commissioner Kelley Minty told Headly that he should speak with Braver Angels. She said it is her understanding that the Braver Angels organization is looking to include more conservatives and create dialogue between opposing political affiliates with goals of narrowing the political divide.
During the meeting, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office requested approval to purchase a trace detection unit for the county jail in order to combat the growing amount of contraband being snuck in.
Sheriff Chris Kaber informed the board that inmates have gotten very creative in how contraband is brought inside the jail facility.
“[Inmates will] grind or liquify the intoxicant and hide it under the stamp or place it along the seal of an envelope,” Kaber said.
The IONSCAN 600 Trace Detection Unit will provide the ability to identify and neutralize threats before they make it into the correctional facility and was approved for purchase by the commission for $41,029.42 to be paid from the Sheriff’s Office Corrections Equipment Reserve Fund.
The commission than turned its attention to existing boards within the county and reappointed Dennis Jefcoat to the Chiloquin Vector Control District Board with Minty saying Jefcoat “game changed” that board.
“[Jefcoat] really has elevated that board and does tremendous work,” Minty said.
The board also appointed Kari Jo Parisi to the Veterans Advisory Council.
Originally Parisi was to be appointed with Joe Henslee, Commissioner Dave Henslee’s father, but Joe Henslee had withdrawn his application to serve on the board. There was no given reason for the withdrawal and the seat is still open. Minty chose this time to state that the county has many opportunities to serve on various boards. Those openings are listed on the county website.
“If anyone wants to proactively and positively serve and impact the community, there are a variety of committees, councils and boards that are open to be applied for on the county website,” Minty said.
Minty also spoke on domestic wells saying, “Klamath County has only five current well drillers that are booked out to six months, some even a year. It rose to the point that even when we were able to get people funding [through the Domestic Well Financial Assistance Grant] there wasn’t the labor available.
“We’ve been working with [Klamath Community College] in developing a well drilling program and together we’ve finally received funding through the state legislature to buy the piece of equipment to get students trained and certified,” Minty said. “I’m really excited about that. Parts of this well issue have been like rolling a boulder up a hill, but everything is coming together.”
To close out the meeting, Henslee said when he became commissioner one of his priorities was to develop an overarching strategic plan for Klamath County.
“A strategic plan with heavy involvement from the community will help us [county commissioners] in making decisions that are going to drive forward [Klamath County] in the direction our community wants us to drive,” he said.
Henslee added that he will be meeting with two organizations that could potentially assist in drawing up this strategic plan before selecting one to approach the board for contracting.