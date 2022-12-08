The FBI and Oregon officials are investigating damage inflicted to a power substation Thanksgiving morning in Clackamas.
The Bonneville Power Administration believes the substation damage attack could have aimed to cause a power outage. The Oregon substation vandalism coincides with a Dec. 3 attack on two substations in North Carolina that knocked out power to 45.000 customers.
There has also been recent vandalism and damages to substations in Washington state. There has also been damage and vandalism reported at substations operated by Puget Sound Energy and the Cowlitz County Public Utility District in Washington.
A spokesperson for Pacific Power, which provides electricity in the Klamath Falls area and Southern Oregon, said the utility has not seen any vandalism or attacks, but is still taking security actions.
“We are aware of the reports. We have security measures in place to protect our assets and keep our customers and employees safe and secure. We are working closely with industry partners and law enforcement to monitor the situation and will apply any emerging threat information to evaluate against our security measures to reduce the likelihood or impact of an attack where possible. As always, protecting the grid and ensuring a reliable and affordable supply of energy are top priorities for the energy industry and Pacific Power.,” the utility said in a statement to the Herald & News.
BPA officials say they are working with the FBI to investigate the Oregon utility attack.
“Someone clearly wanted to damage equipment and, possibly, cause a power outage,” said BPA Vice President of Field Services John Lahti. “The damage and associated cleanup will cost Northwest ratepayers hundreds of thousands of dollars. We were fortunate to avoid any power supply disruption, which would have jeopardized public safety, increased financial damages and presented challenges to the community on a holiday.”
The Oregon attack happened in the early morning hours Nov. 24. The utility said it was able to respond quickly and minimize damage and impacts.
“We’re asking the public – if you see something, say something. Report any suspicious activity around electric facilities to law enforcement,” Lahti said.