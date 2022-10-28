The Forest Service will now accept scoping public comments through Nov. 14 for its proposal to develop a trail-wide comprehensive plan and associated environmental analysis for the Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail, extending the original scoping public comment period by 15 days.

The Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail was designated by Congress as part of the National Trails System in 2009 and is one of the nation’s newest national scenic trails. The trail covers a route of approximately 1,200 miles, from the Continental Divide to the Pacific Ocean, extends through Montana, Idaho and Washington and provides opportunities for long-distance hiking and other non-motorized recreation. Most of the route is in place, on existing roads or trails, and is available for public use.


Tags