3 killed in vehicle crash near Redmond
REDMOND (AP) — Oregon State Police say three people were killed in a vehicle crash in central Oregon.
KTVZ-TV reports the crash happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday about 7 miles (11 kilometers) west of Redmond on Highway 126.
Oregon State Police Sgt. Caleb Ratliff says an SUV was heading west on the highway when it veered into the oncoming lane of traffic and hit a rock abutment near a driveway.
Ratliff says all three people in the SUV died at the scene.
Ex-Oregon teacher sentenced for stealing $80K from district
ROSEBURG (AP) — A former teacher in southwestern Oregon who stole more than $80,000 from the Riddle School District has been sentenced to pay the money back as well as spend a week in jail.
The News-Review reports 47-year-old Jennifer Lynn of Medford was sentenced Monday after previously pleading guilty to nine counts of theft in Douglas County Circuit Court.
Lynn is required to pay nearly $83,000 in restitution that she stole from the district while she was a teacher. Prosecutor Steve Hoddle office says the school district gave Lynn the ability to purchase supplies with a credit card, but she started taking advantage of it by stealing money.
Lynn is also not allowed to gamble, will serve five years of probation and has agreed to undergo gambling evaluation and treatment.
She apologized in court.
Portland Public Schools nearly scammed out of $2.9M
PORTLAND (AP) — District officials say Portland Public Schools was bilked for $2.9 million when a fraudster posing as one of the district’s construction contractors hoodwinked employees into green-lighting the payment.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Deputy Superintendent for Business Operations Claire Hertz says the swindle was caught while the millions were still in the fraudster’s bank account, and the money should be returned to the district’s Wells Fargo account in the next few days.
A letter to district parents from Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero says two employees who approved the payment were put on paid administrative leave.
The fraudulent transfer was discovered Friday, and Hertz said the district’s money managers must now attend a mandatory training on fraud prevention scheduled for Tuesday.
She also said no one at the district will be allowed to authorize payments until after the training.
Earthquake-warning system gets funding boost
SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey is greatly increasing funding for the region’s seismic network, putting it on track to send public alerts of impending earthquake shaking within the next two years.
The Seattle Times reports the federal agency gave $10.4 million to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN) for the next two years.
PNSN director Harold Tobin says the University of Washington and University of Oregon, which jointly operate the network, will receive $7.3 million and just over $3 million of that funding, respectively.
The additional funding will help PNSN add 105 more seismic stations. It operates about 200 in Washington state now. Tobin says the state of Washington has provided funding for 36 more stations.
Each station improves the speed, reliability and accuracy of the ShakeAlert early warning network, which PNSN operates in the Northwest.