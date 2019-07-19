Oregon's unemployment rate at, near record low for years
EUGENE (AP) — Oregon's unemployment rate has been at or near a record low percentage for about three years.
The Register-Guard reported Tuesday that the Oregon Employment Department released its latest figures Tuesday.
The monthly report reveals the state's unemployment rate for June has decreased to 4.1% from 4.2% in May.
Economists say data since 1976 depicts a 4% record low in May 2018.
The report shows the rate has not piqued above 4.5% since November 2016.
Officials say the percentage can be attributed to professional, business and manufacturing services that have added more than 2,100 jobs in June.
Officials say the created jobs offset the more than 1,900 lost in the leisure, hospitality and retail trade industries.
Economists say Oregon's 2.4% job growth rate was almost double the national figure this year.
Vancouver man sentenced in mother's killing, dismemberment
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A man will serve more than 34 years in prison for killing his mother and dismembering her body in 2017 at her Vancouver home.
The Columbian reports 48-year-old Kenneth Moore was sentenced Wednesday.
He was convicted by a Clark County Superior Court jury June 11 of first-degree murder, with an enhancement for an egregious lack of remorse, in the death of 60-year-old Leisa Holt, and assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer.
The assault conviction stems from Moore pointing a rifle at a responding officer.
Senior Deputy Prosecutor Kasey Vu told the jury that over three days, Moore strangled and stabbed Holt and cut up her body for disposal. Vu argued that Moore was angry at Holt, who tended to him, likely over her boyfriend.
Holt's body was discovered Feb. 17, 2017, after her boyfriend and police conducted a welfare check.
Photographer indicted on child pornography charges
SALEM (AP) — A photographer arrested in 2018 after authorities said he raped underage models was charged with coercing six minor victims in Oregon to engage in child pornography.
The Statesman Journal reports that U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams announced Wednesday that Robert Arnold Koester, 52, was being charged with six counts of production of child pornography.
At the time of his arrest, Koester worked as a professional photographer, engaged in the photography of models, primarily on the West Coast.
Koester owns a 28-acre farm in rural Yamhill County near Carlton, where police believe he drugged, raped and assaulted multiple women and teens. Koester faces dozens of additional state and federal charges for related criminal conduct in Yamhill County and in California.
Efforts to reach an attorney for Koester weren't immediately successful.
Man convicted of hate crimes for yelling slurs, threats
PORTLAND (AP) — A Portland man has been found guilty of two hate crimes after calling two African American boys a racist slur and threatening them with a knife.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 61-year-old Michael Amatullo, who is white, was found guilty by a jury of two counts of felony unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of menacing. A judge found him guilty of two counts of intimidation.
Court documents say Amatullo's 8-year-old neighbor was taking out the trash when Amatullo used a racist slur. Documents say he also yelled the slur at the boy's 14-year-old brother.
The child testified that Amatullo then came out holding a kitchen knife and said, "Come here and I'll kill you."
A police affidavit says police took Amatullo into custody, where he launched into a stream of derogatory language.
Amatullo's lawyer Joseph Westover argued that his client had felt threatened.