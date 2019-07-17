Flight park co-owner dies in paraglider crash
HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho (AP) — Authorities have identified the man killed in a paraglider crash on Monday as the co-owner of the flight park where the crash occurred.
Boise County Sheriff Jim Kaczmarek says 38-year-old Justin Boer, one of the owners of the Horseshoe Bend Flight Park and an experienced paraglider and instructor, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash has not yet been determined but investigators believe the paraglider malfunctioned in some way.
Pilot lands, escapes small plane after it catches fire
SALEM (AP) — Authorities say a pilot was able to escape the single-engine plane he was flying after it caught fire and he made an emergency landing southeast of Salem.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says emergency crews were sent to the plane crash in a farm field at about 1:23 p.m. Tuesday.
The sheriff’s office says when deputies arrived the plane was engulfed in flames. The sheriff’s office says the pilot had gotten out and told deputies he was forced to make the landing after his plane caught fire in the air after experiencing mechanical issues.
The sheriff’s office says the pilot was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life threatening. No one else was in the plane.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Traffic Safety Board have been notified.
Boer, originally from Bend, Oregon, was partially paralyzed in a paragliding crash in 2013 but returned to the sport. He opened the flight park with partner Scott Edwards in 2017, offering equipment rentals, tandem flights and lessons to those interested in paragliding, hang gliding and speedflying.
Dog stranded on steep hillside for days rescued
CANBY (AP) — The Oregon Humane Society says a dog that had been stranded on a steep hillside south of Portland for about a week has been rescued.
The Human Society says neighbors in the Canby area called them Monday with reports of hearing an animal in distress.
The Humane Society Technical Animal Rescue Team first used a drone to find the animal on a hillside thick with blackberries and poison oak.
Team Training Coordinator Virginia Krakowiak then descended approximately 75 feet (23 meters) to rescue the dog described as an older Australian Shepherd mix.
She says the dog appeared uninjured but thirsty and hungry and ready to be back with people.
The dog is currently at Clackamas County Dog Services. He was not microchipped or wearing identification.
If an owner is not identified, the dog will be made available for adoption.
Patient accused of killing patient at mental health center
PORTLAND (AP) — A man was arrested after authorities say he fatally choked a woman at a Southeast Portland mental health treatment facility in May while they both were patients there.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Roger J. Jones was arrested Friday.
Court documents say that surveillance video shows Jones twice go into the room of Huyen Cao on May 17, where he at some point strangled her off camera.
A probable cause affidavit says he goes into her room around 3:40 a.m., stays for 17 minutes, leaves and returns briefly about 10 minutes later.
Cao was later found unresponsive in her bed by employees at the Cameron Care Center and pronounced dead.
Cameron Care officials didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment while a worker who answered the phone there said the company declines comment on the killing.
It wasn’t immediately known if Jones has a lawyer.