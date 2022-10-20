A trucker was killed in a fiery chain-reaction, multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 5 Wednesday afternoon near Eugene.
The accident – which involved two semi-trucks and two cars — came after a larger pileup earlier in the day.
“This was the second chain reaction crash on a 10-mile stretch of Interstate 5 within 6 hours,” Oregon State Police said in a statement.
The fatal afternoon accident occurred at 2:10 p.m. and came after another large chain-reaction accident Wednesday morning involving more than 60 cars and trucks. The morning crash was attributed to dense fog and speed and killed one person, according to police.
According to state police, a preliminary investigation found that a semi-truck driven by Pritpal Singh, 31 of Sacramento, was stopped the slow lane on I-5 due to an earlier accident when another Freightliner CMV (commercial motor vehicle) driven by Kirpal Singh, 63 of Yuba City, California, slammed into the stopped truck “and caught fire.”
That caused “a chain reaction rear-ending of a Nissan Armada, operated by Patricia Foster, 36, of Central Point, and a Ford Focus, operated by Kevin Loomis, 55, of Norway, Michigan,” OSP said.
Kirpal Singh died in the fiery crash.
Pritpal Singh, Foster and Loomis were not injured, according to police. Pritpal Singh and Kirpal Singh are not related, OSP said.
I-5 was closed for 8 hours for the southbound crash.
The earlier crash disabled a number of vehicles and school buses had to be brought into transport stranded motorists. The name of the decedent in that 8 a.m. crash was not immediately released by OSP.