An environmental group in Portland plans to sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over fragile species in Oregon and the West.

The Center for Biological Diversity, a nonprofit conservation group with a base in Portland, informed Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and wildlife director Martha Williams in a notice filed Feb. 7 that it intends to sue if the agency fails to take the steps required by the Endangered Species Act to acknowledge the extinction risks for 15 species native to the West and protect their habitats.

