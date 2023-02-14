An environmental group in Portland plans to sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over fragile species in Oregon and the West.
The Center for Biological Diversity, a nonprofit conservation group with a base in Portland, informed Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and wildlife director Martha Williams in a notice filed Feb. 7 that it intends to sue if the agency fails to take the steps required by the Endangered Species Act to acknowledge the extinction risks for 15 species native to the West and protect their habitats.
Two of the species – the tall western penstemon and the Humboldt marten – are native to Oregon.
The Portland-based group behind the threat, the Center for Biological Diversity, filed a petition to protect the penstemon in 2020. The Fish and Wildlife Service said in 2022 that protection “may be warranted” but it has made no moves to protect the plant’s habitat and reduce threats from human activities, which would be required if it had endangered species protection.
The penstemon and the marten exist in small, scattered pockets in the state. While most people may not encounter them very often, a center attorney, Camila Cassio, wrote in an email that their natural beauty and the roles they play in their ecosystems are important for everyone.
“Our ecosystems are connected in ways that we don’t fully understand,” said Cassio. “Each species plays a crucial role in keeping other species and the environment healthy. If we lose one piece of that complex puzzle, it can have dire effects in ways we can’t entirely predict.”
The penstemon was thought to be extinct in Oregon until it was rediscovered in 2008. An unusually large member of the beardtongue family, growing 3 to 4 feet high, the tall western penstemon formerly thrived in wetlands and bogs mainly in the Portland area, but its range has been drastically reduced by urban development and farming. An invasive grass, reed canarygrass, has taken over the plant’s habitat in many places.
Cassio calls the Humboldt marten “Oregon’s own feral teddy bear.” Cassio noted that logging, trapping and hunting have decimated the numbers of this cat-sized weasel relative, which was presumed extinct until a small population was found in northern California in 1996. Since then, the species has barely persisted in scattered groups in coastal southern Oregon and northern California.
The animals prefer to stay under old-growth and mixed forest cover, nesting in trees and avoiding open ground like clear-cuts. Only about 7% of their original range remains, and their total population is thought to comprise fewer than 400 individuals.
Although the federal wildlife service has indicated that protection of the marten is likely warranted, Cassio said that “the agency delayed protection for the marten and is now delaying critical habitat designation because they lack the political will to stand up to the logging industry.”
Petitions for endangered species trigger a set of deadlines. If the agency finds a species may warrant protection, it is supposed to make a decision within 12 months.
However, the agency can add the species to a waiting list and sit on it indefinitely.
According to Cassio, a 2016 study by the center found that on average species waited 12 years to receive protection in the 48 years that the Endangered Species Act has been in place. Another study, published last June in the journal Plos One, said only 54 species had recovered enough to be delisted in that time.
A spokesman for the agency declined to comment.
The agency must respond to the notice by early April.