The nomination period for the 30th annual Klamath Country Volunteer of the Year event is now open.
According to a press release, the United Way of Klamath Basin’s Volunteer Center hosts this yearly event during National Volunteer Week to honor Klamath Country citizens, organizations and institutions for outstanding community service.
Nominations are due no later than noon April 3 and can be mailed or delivered by hand to United Way Volunteer Action Center, 136 N. 3rd St., Klamath Falls, OR 97601,faxed to 541-882-6781 or emailed to uwkb@unitedwayoftheklamathbasin.org.
“Every individual and non-profit receives and award and is recognized in the local media,” the release states. “The Volunteer Center’s purpose is to enhance the spirit of volunteerism within Klamath Country through recruitment, training and referral of volunteers to non-profit organizations in need of help.”
Local media members judge every nomination and select 10 finalists in the following categories:
• Senior (55 years and older); two nominations
• Adult (19 to 54 years old); two nominations
• Youth (18 years and younger); three nominations
• Education, one nomination
• Public Safety and/or Public Service (agency, media, school, church or club); two nominations
• Volunteer of the Year (an individual selected from the above categories); one nomination
According to the press release, each organization must serve the community at large. More eligibility requirements are listed on the entry form.
“On or about April 7, all of the nominees will be notified of their selection,” the release states. “The awards will be presented at the 30th annual Volunteer Awards and Recognition luncheon.”
The luncheon is scheduled for Tuesday, April 18 at the Senior Center.