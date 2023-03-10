No Labels Party

A ballot box is seen in May 2022 in Salem.

 Amanda Loman/Oregon Capital Chronicle

A centrist political group that Democrats fear could spoil President Joe Biden’s re-election is now a recognized Oregon political party.

The No Labels Party of Oregon gathered enough petition signatures to be recognized as a minor political party, the Elections Division of the Oregon Secretary of State’s office announced Friday, March 10. That means that the new party can nominate candidates for any federal, state or county offices in future elections, and Oregonians can register with it.

Tags