A group of concerned citizens is planning to march in peaceful protest this weekend in opposition to the city’s “jet in the park” project.

Spearheaded by Madeleine Blake and Leslie Lowe, the No Jet Parade will start at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at the Klamath Commons and proceed to Veterans’ Memorial Park where the Klamath Falls City Council plans to place a static F-15 jet display.

