A group of concerned citizens is planning to march in peaceful protest this weekend in opposition to the city’s “jet in the park” project.
Spearheaded by Madeleine Blake and Leslie Lowe, the No Jet Parade will start at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at the Klamath Commons and proceed to Veterans’ Memorial Park where the Klamath Falls City Council plans to place a static F-15 jet display.
The group is inviting the public to join in the procession.
The group will gather at 1 p.m. at Klamath Commons to make signs and hand out carnations.
Blake said the carnations will be placed in a circle outlining the space the project is slated to encompass.
Signs made for the march will be planted in the center of the floral outline to symbolize the groups’ “garden of issues,” Blake said.
Due to the size and placement of the decommissioned fighter jet, city records show that some of the trees in the park will have to be removed and others trimmed back.
For this reason, the citizen group has chosen Arbor Day for their demonstration.
At the start of the city council meeting Monday, April 17, the city presented a proclamation on behalf of Arbor Day to John Bellon, community relations manager and urban forester for the city’s parks board.
During that same meeting, Lowe said, “[There is] a lack of remembrance by city officials who wanted to put an ice rink in Veterans Park and cut down all those magnificent trees,” referring to a previous project slated for Veterans’ Park. At that time, the community disapproved of the the ice rink so strongly that the city withdrew the proposed project.
“Public opinion makes a difference,” Lowe said.
Since the jet project was announced last summer, many residents have spoken up at City Council meetings, both in favor of and against the display.
Those in opposition have shared their concerns with Herald & News in interviews and during numerous City Council meetings.
“There’s a reoccurring theme that we are anti-military or anti-veteran,” Blake said, “and that couldn’t be farther from the truth.”
Blake noted that many of the individuals speaking out against the jet project are veterans themselves.
Chuck Wells and his wife Sally Wells also belong to the jet opposition group and have expressed their concerns before the City Council at numerous meetings.
At the meeting Monday night, Chuck Well repeated a point he’s made before:
“Remembrance should at least reflect the experience and memories of those of us who served in World War II and by those serving no less with honor in subsequent actions affecting recent history. The park should be a place of peaceful enjoyment,” he said.
“The allocation of these funds certainly does not reflect the highest and best use of the money as intended by Congress. And how is the local supplemental appeal to be rationalized with a straight face. City, county and military officials have the opportunity to demonstrate honorable leadership by rescinding the hasty decision they made by way of apology to us, their constituency and citizenry. By doing so you can do more to re-establish trust which we so desperately need. We have all made mistakes and felt regret. Let us correct this one and move on with honor.”
The group has emphasized that this issue is not partisan.
“This isn’t about Republicans versus Democrats,” Blake said. “This is about what’s right.”