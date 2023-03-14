Klamath Union High School seniors Kara Johnson and Grace Keyser, representatives from the Klamath Union Associated Student Body, present information regarding the upcoming Incoming Freshman Night to the Klamath Falls City Schools District Board of Educators.
The Klamath Falls City Schools District Board of Educators members discuss “snow days” and property sales during the monthly meeting Monday, March 13.
Zak Keeney/For the Herald & News
Students and parents of the Klamath Falls City Schools district do not yet need to worry that weather-related school closures will extend the instruction year.
During it’s Monday, March 13 meeting, the KFCS Board of Education members discussed the recent string of schools closures caused by inclement weather.
For the 2022-23 school year, the district has had a total of three “snow days” and even closed school in September due to poor air quality resulting from surrounding forest fires.
Board Member Vanessa Bennett told the other board members she had heard parent complaints about the closures while School Board Chairwoman Trina Perez said she even heard concerns from high school seniors about their “seat time” because the students “don’t want to have school be extended” as a result of too many closures.
“There are no worries on instructional time,” Perez said, stating she had had conversations earlier in the week with City Schools Superintendent Dr. Keith Brown. “So we are good on that front.”
Board member Patrick Fenner applauded the superintendent and city schools staff by saying, “it’s a good job you guys are doing. The circumstances are really difficult because you just don’t know [what the weather will do].”
Bennett agreed, stating that the county has better logistics when it comes to snow removal and that the safety of students, parents and bus drivers making the morning commutes is always a priority.
“It’s always safety first,” Bennet said.
Further on in the meeting, Brown shared with the board that a city school-owned property on Orindale Road has received an offer of $129,000 from Martinson Land Holdings (which is the property’s asking price) and motioned that the board approve the sale.
Providing background, Brown explained that the building is under KFCS ownership, but is no longer within the district after the decision was made to realign district lines in 2008. The building hasn’t been in use by the city schools and is vacant.
“We are very fortunate to have this offer,” Brown said.
The KFCS Board approved the Orindale property sale and then turned its attention to a video provided by Conger Elementary School Principal Sara Johnson that showcased what the Conger Cougars have been doing throughout the school year.
“We are learning to be our best selves,” said a Conger student in the video. “[March] we are working on being persistent — how to work hard and never give up.”
Also on video, Conger Elementary fifth-grader Elijah Davis explained how the school held a penny drive in December that raised $966 for Klamath and Lake County Food Bank.
“That’s about 8,000 meals,” Elijah said in the video.
The board then heard from Kara Johnson and Grace Keyser, the Klamath Union Associated Student Body representatives, who shared information about KU’s upcoming Incoming Freshman Night which is scheduled for Tuesday, March 21.
“All eighth-graders and their families are invited to meet KU staff, coaches, club advisers and learn all about attending KU,” Keyser said.
Finally, Brown had his contract extend for three more years so that it is now set to expire in June 2026.