CNA certification graduation

Nine students successfully completed Sky Lakes CNA training program, earning their CNA certifications.

 Courtesy of Renea Wood, Sky Lakes Medical Center

Health care provisions in the Klamath Basin are nine members stronger thanks to a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) training program

Partnered with Klamath Community College, Sky Lakes Medical Center began offering the two-month CNA training program in January 2022. According to a news release from Sky Lakes Public Relations Manager Renea Wood, the cost of the program as well as the books is “completely covered” by Sky Lakes.

Tags