Health care provisions in the Klamath Basin are nine members stronger thanks to a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) training program
Partnered with Klamath Community College, Sky Lakes Medical Center began offering the two-month CNA training program in January 2022. According to a news release from Sky Lakes Public Relations Manager Renea Wood, the cost of the program as well as the books is “completely covered” by Sky Lakes.
“This is an incredible opportunity for people interested in a stable career in healthcare,” Wood wrote.
Students who have completed the course are offered full-time positions at Sky Lakes, working as patient safety assistants until the completion of their CNA exams.
Sky Lakes also reimburses students for the cost of the exam if it is completed within 30 days of the end of the training program.
Once they’ve received their CNA licensing from the Oregon State Board of Nursing, the program students are offered employment as a CNA at the hospital.
“The training program provides for a smoother transition into clinical practice,” Wood said.
The March 2023 CNA training program graduates are Chelsea Badker, Deanna Pritchett, Doreen Cramblet, Isabella Serrato-Mata, Jaycob Haley, Jennifer Cawein, Jamie Silva, Mashayna Terrell and Shi’Ann Davis.