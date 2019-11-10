Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Ervin, Rick A, 35, a no alcohol memorial service at the family farm in the Airplane Hangar at 14837 Hill Road, 1 p.m. Saturday.

Hitt, Janis, 72, Klamath County Fairgrounds, 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, includes a luncheon.

Metzler, Donald L., 73, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 11:30 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at noon on Saturday followed by concluding services at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

Pederson, Bill, Living Faith Fellowship, 4549 Homedale Road, 11 a.m. Saturday.

