Bentley, Thomas Herbert, 70, O’Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel, 2 p.m. Saturday followed by a reception in Trapper’s Social Club, Building 130, Kingley Field.
Brock, Melyn “Lyn” Marie, 73, St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church at 1150 Mitchell St. SE in Port Orchard, Wash., 10 a.m. Friday followed by a reception.
Coe, Hal F., 88, New Horizon Christian Fellowship Church at 1909 Homedale Road, 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11.
Duke, Michael Lee, 74, Davenport’s Chapel of the Good Shepherd, 3 p.m. Thursday followed by burial at Eagle Point Naional Cemetery in Eagle Point, 9 a.m. Friday.
Willis, Walter Lee, Beaver Ridge United Methodist Church in Knoxville, Tenn., 3 p.m. Saturday.