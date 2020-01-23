Denison, James “Jim,” 92, Peavy Arboretum’s Forestry Club Cabin seven miles north of Corvallis on Highway 99 West, from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Divine, William A. “Bill,” 89, Veterans of Foreign Wars at 515 Klamath Ave., from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Includes hors d’oeuvres.
Dudek, William “Bill” Ernest, 80, St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Albany, 11 a.m. Thursday.
Fabrizio, Sheila Mary Catherine, 90, St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church, Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m. Friday and Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Zierke, Geralin A., 80, O’Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel, 11 a.m. Saturday.