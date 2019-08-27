Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Purkhiser, Brandon, 38, Moore Park, 4 p.m. Saturday.

Switzler, Paul, 97, Glad Tidings Worship Centre at 1007 Pine St., 11 a.m. Thursday followed by a graveside service at Klamath Memorial Park, 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Tags