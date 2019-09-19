Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Austin, Warner Edwin Magellan, 78, Chemawa Indian School Stadium in Salem, Ore., 11 a.m. Saturday followed by a meal and a time ot share stories in the big gym.

Cooper, Beverly J. and Eugene M. “Jimmy,” 12:30 p.m. Friday at Linkville Cemetery.

Davis, Sandra Gail, 81, Glad Tidings Worship Centre at Pine and North 11th streets, 2 p.m. Saturday followed by a potluck.

Lawson, Truman Eugene, 84, First Presbyterian Church in Lakeview, 2 p.m. Thursday followed by graveside services at New Pine Creek Cemetery and at 4 p.m. a catered supper at Goose Lake Park.

Wilton, Floyd William, 83, 152900 Hackamore Lane in La Pine, 1 p.m. Friday.

