Delaney, Dorothy Elaine, 79, O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel, 3 p.m. Saturday.

Emard, Dorothy Louise, 92, St Pius X Catholic Church, 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Mathis, Jimmy D., Thrive Church, 235 S. Laguna St., 10 a.m. Saturday

Maxson, Vera Agnes, 98, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Alva Avenue, 11 a.m. Monday.

Rodgers, Ronald Edwin, 76, memorial service with military honors, New Horizon Christian Fellowship, 1909 Homedale Road, noon, Saturday, with a reception to follow. Graveside services, 1 p.m. Monday, Klamath Memorial Park, 2680 Memorial Drive.

Russell, Calvin L. "Lee," 73, Eagle Point National Cemetery in Eagle Point, 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Sabin, Gerald "Joe" Allen, 83, Junction City United Methodist Church, 750 W. 10th Ave., Junction city, Ore., 11 a.m. Saturday.

Smith-Clifton, Judy Katherine, 73, Henley Middle School gymnasium, 11 a.m. Saturday, followed by a reception.

Stewart, Shirley Annette, St. Patrick Catholic Church of Lakeview, Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Saturday and a committal to follow in the Westside Cemetery.

Shuck, Charles "Jim" Victor, 88, Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m. Friday in O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel and Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, in St. Augustine's Catholic Church in Merrill.

