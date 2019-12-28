Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Nelson, Jennifer Ann, 48, Bonanza Fire Hall, 2 p.m. Saturday, including dinner and refreshments.

Ysen, Mark, 55, O'Hair-Ward Funeral Chapel, 515 Pine St., 1 p.m. Sunday followed by a reception in Yesterday's Plaza at North Ninth and Pine streets.

