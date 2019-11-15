Ervin, Rick A, 35, a no alcohol memorial service at the family farm in the Airplane Hangar at 14837 Hill Road, 1 p.m. Saturday.
Lanaro, Nicholas Blu Antonio Whitebread, 19, Celebration of Life, noon, Desert Rose Funeral Chapel, 1705 N. Fourth St., Lakeview, followed by a potluck at the Eagles Lodge, 27 S. E St., Lakeview.
Metzler, Donald L., 73, viewing O’Hair-Wards, noon to 1 p.m. Friday. Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, with Mass of Christian Burial at noon at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, followed by concluding services at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Metzler Ranch, with guests invited to bring a side dish or dessert.
Miller, James Carol, 88, O’Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel, 515 Pine St., 10 a.m. Thursday.
Weber, Leonard Otto, 88, O’Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel, 3 p.m. Saturday.