Chapman, James Leo, 71, New Horizon Christian Fellowship, 1909 Homedale Road, 2 p.m. Sunday.
Gessner, Theodore Robert, 92, Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Pius X Catholic Church at 4880 Bristol Ave. on Saturday followed by a reception and an interment service at noon at Mt. Calvary Cemetery at 330 Pine Grove Road.
Lummus, Charles “Buddy,” 72, Davenport’s Chapel of the Good Shepherd, 11 a.m. Friday.
Shepherd, Annie Jane, 85, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at Home and Martin streets, 1 p.m. Friday.