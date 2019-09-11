Baghott, Elizabeth “Betty” Jane, 94, O’Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel, 2 p.m. Saturday followed by a reception in Italianna’s Ristorante.
Coleman, Alice L., 95, St. Pius X Catholic Church, Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Friday.
Gouker Sr., Michael Leon, 63, The Chicken Shack at 3255 Washburn Way, 3 p.m. Saturday.
Inman, Kathleen Ann, 85, First United Methodist Church, 1 p.m. Sunday.
Kurth, Merline A., 95, Klamath Lutheran Church at 1175 Crescent Ave., 3 p.m. Saturday.
Lawson, Truman Eugene, 84, First Presbyterian Church in Lakeview, 2 p.m. Thursday followed by graveside services at New Pine Creek Cemetery and at 4 p.m. a catered supper at Goose Lake Park.
Walsh, Russell Joseph, 95, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 801 Jefferson St., 10:30 a.m. Saturday.