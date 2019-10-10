Mathis, Jimmy D., Thrive Church, 235 S. Laguna St., 10 a.m. Saturday
Nickell, Arthur Thurman, Davenport’s Chapel of the Good Shepherd, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. viewing. Graveside memorial at Klamath Memorial Park, 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
Rodgers, Ronald Edwin, 76, memorial service with military honors, New Horizon Christian Fellowship, 1909 Homedale Road, noon, Saturday, with a reception to follow. Graveside services, 1 p.m. Monday, Klamath Memorial Park, 2680 Memorial Drive.
Russell, Calvin L. “Lee,” 73, Eagle Point National Cemetery in Eagle Point, 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Sabin, Gerald “Joe” Allen, 83, Junction City United Methodist Church, 750 W. 10th Ave., Junction city, Ore., 11 a.m. Saturday.
Smith-Clifton, Judy Katherine, 73, Henley Middle School gymnasium, 11 a.m. Saturday, followed by a reception.
Stewart, Shirley Annette, St. Patrick Catholic Church of Lakeview, recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:30 p.m., Friday, with Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Saturday and a committal to follow in the Westside Cemetery.