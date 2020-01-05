Bentley, Thomas Herbert, 70, O’Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel, 2 p.m. Saturday followed by a reception in Trapper’s Social Club, Building 130, Kingsley Field.
Clark, Betty Lou, 65, Sprague River Community Center, noon Saturday.
Coe, Hal F., 88, New Horizon Christian Fellowship Church at 1909 Homedale Road, 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11.
Kness, Cynthia “Cyndi” Annette, 65, celebration of life and luncheon, Bly Gym, 1 p.m. Saturday.
McFarlane, Donald William, 84, Davenport’s Chapel of the Good Shepherd, 2 p.m. Friday.
Willis, Walter Lee, Beaver Ridge United Methodist Church in Knoxville, Tenn., 3 p.m. Saturday.