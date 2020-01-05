Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Bentley, Thomas Herbert, 70, O’Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel, 2 p.m. Saturday followed by a reception in Trapper’s Social Club, Building 130, Kingsley Field.

Clark, Betty Lou, 65, Sprague River Community Center, noon Saturday.

Coe, Hal F., 88, New Horizon Christian Fellowship Church at 1909 Homedale Road, 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11.

Kness, Cynthia “Cyndi” Annette, 65, celebration of life and luncheon, Bly Gym, 1 p.m. Saturday.

McFarlane, Donald William, 84, Davenport’s Chapel of the Good Shepherd, 2 p.m. Friday.

Willis, Walter Lee, Beaver Ridge United Methodist Church in Knoxville, Tenn., 3 p.m. Saturday.

Tags