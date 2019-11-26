Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Daggett, Howard, 84, Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 3 p.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 3:30 p.m. Friday in St. Edward’s Catholic Church at 5303 River Road in North Keiser, Ore.

