Kringler, Esther, 94, Diamond Crest Cemetery in Johnsonville, Calif., 11:30 a.m. Saturday followed by a celebration of her life from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Diamond Mountain Casino in Susanville, Calif.
Vaughan, David Dale, 60, Henley Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at 7290 Henley Road, 1 p.m. Saturday.
Vincent, Donald Wayne, 86, O’Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel, 1 p.m. Saturday.
Shuck, Charles “Jim” Victor, 88, Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m. Friday, in O’Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel and Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in Merrill.