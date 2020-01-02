Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Bentley, Thomas Herbert, 70, O’Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel, 2 p.m. Saturday followed by a reception in Trapper’s Social Club, Building 130, Kingley Field.

Brock, Melyn “Lyn” Marie, 73, St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church at 1150 Mitchell St. SE in Port Orchard, Wash., 10 a.m. Friday followed by a reception.

Coe, Hal F., 88, New Horizon Christian Fellowship Church at 1909 Homedale Road, 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11.

Duke, Michael Lee, 74, Davenport’s Chapel of the Good Shepherd, 3 p.m. Thursday followed by burial at Eagle Point Naional Cemetery in Eagle Point, 9 a.m. Friday.

Kness, Cynthia “Cyndi” Annette, 65, celebration of life and luncheon, Bly Gym, 1 p.m. Saturday.

Willis, Walter Lee, Beaver Ridge United Methodist Church in Knoxville, Tenn., 3 p.m. Saturday.

