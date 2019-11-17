Ervin, Rick A, 35, a no alcohol memorial service at the family farm in the Airplane Hangar at 14837 Hill Road, 1 p.m. Saturday.
Lamb, Ida Elizabeth, 106, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 814 High St., 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday.
Lanaro, Nicholas Blu Antonio Whitebread, 19, Celebration of Life, noon, Desert Rose Funeral Chapel, 1705 N. Fourth St., Lakeview, followed by a potluck at the Eagles Lodge, 27 S. E St., Lakeview.
Metzler, Donald L., 73, viewing O’Hair-Wards, noon to 1 p.m. Friday. Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, with Mass of Christian Burial at noon at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, followed by concluding services at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Metzler Ranch, with guests invited to bring a side dish or dessert.
Miller, James Carol, 88, O’Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel, 515 Pine St., 10 a.m. Thursday.
Weber, Leonard Otto, 88, O’Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel, 3 p.m. Saturday.