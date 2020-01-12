Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Frier, Gordon Jay, 83, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 1 p.m. Saturday.

Ingram, Wayne Lloyd, 81, Eternal Hills Memorial Gardens, 10 a.m. Saturday followed by a potluck in Malin Community Hall.

