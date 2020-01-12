Frier, Gordon Jay, 83, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 1 p.m. Saturday.
Ingram, Wayne Lloyd, 81, Eternal Hills Memorial Gardens, 10 a.m. Saturday followed by a potluck in Malin Community Hall.
