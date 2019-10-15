Emard, Dorothy Louise, 92, St Pius X Catholic Church, 11 a.m. Tuesday.
McGee, Mary C., 86, Yonna Valley Branch of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 26627 Highway 140 East in Bonanza, 1 p.m. Friday, preceded by family greeting guests at noon.
Russell, Calvin L. “Lee,” 73, Eagle Point National Cemetery in Eagle Point, 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Shuck, Charles “Jim” Victor, 88, Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m. Friday in O’Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel and Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in Merrill.