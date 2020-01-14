Allegretti, Rita Allard, 91, a light reception and a time to visit with friends and family in O’Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel, 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, and Mass of Christian Burial in St. Pius X Catholic Church, noon Saturday.
Cantrell, Lauretta K., 76, Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Wednesday in St. Pius X Catholic Church followed by interment at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, then a potluck reception in Poe Valley Community Hall.
Frier, Gordon Jay, 83, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 1 p.m. Saturday.
Ingram, Wayne Lloyd, 81, Eternal Hills Memorial Gardens, 10 a.m. Saturday followed by a potluck in Malin Community Hall.