Baert, Opal, 88, O'Hair-Wards Funeral Home, 11 a.m. Friday.
Bodnar, John Andrew, 64, Bonanza Community Church, 2 p.m. Sunday followed by a BBQ dinner.
Cremshaw-Whigam, 73, Freewill Church of God in Christ at 420 Market St., 2 p.m. Saturday followed by interment at Eagle Point National Cemetery on Monday.
Harris, Jessica Lynn, 33, Malin Community Center, 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Hardt, Alexia Louise, 93, First United Methodist Church, 230 N. 10th St., 2 p.m. Sunday.
James Jr., Robert "Bob," 70, Klamath County Fairgrounds, from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
King, Virginia "Ginger," 87, Running Y Ranch Resort Lodge, 11 a.m., Friday.
Robles, Alexander, 71, Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 11 a.m. Tuesday followed by a celebration of life in Veterans of Foreign Wars at 515 Klamath Ave.