Baert, Opal, 88, O’Hair-Wards Funeral Home, 11 a.m. Friday.
Hitt, Janis, 72, Klamath County Fairgrounds, 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, includes a luncheon.
King, Virginia “Ginger,” 87, Running Y Ranch Resort Lodge, 11 a.m., Friday.
Purkhiser, David Ross, 61, Davenport’s Chapel of the Good Shepherd, 2 p.m. Saturday.
Maxwell, Evelyn “Lynn,” Glad Tidings Worship Centre at 1007 Pine St., 11 a.m. Saturday.
Westhouse, Karen Lee, 81, services in Our Lady of Good Council Church at 620 W. 3rd St. in Dorris, 1 p.m. Saturday followed by a celebration of life in Butte Valley Community Center in Dorris at 2:30 p.m.