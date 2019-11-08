Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Baert, Opal, 88, O’Hair-Wards Funeral Home, 11 a.m. Friday.

Hitt, Janis, 72, Klamath County Fairgrounds, 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, includes a luncheon.

King, Virginia “Ginger,” 87, Running Y Ranch Resort Lodge, 11 a.m., Friday.

Purkhiser, David Ross, 61, Davenport’s Chapel of the Good Shepherd, 2 p.m. Saturday.

Maxwell, Evelyn “Lynn,” Glad Tidings Worship Centre at 1007 Pine St., 11 a.m. Saturday.

Westhouse, Karen Lee, 81, services in Our Lady of Good Council Church at 620 W. 3rd St. in Dorris, 1 p.m. Saturday followed by a celebration of life in Butte Valley Community Center in Dorris at 2:30 p.m.

