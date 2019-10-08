Garrison, Clay Adam, 59, The Waffle Hut at 106 Main St., 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Mathis, Jimmy D., Thrive Church, 10 a.m. Saturday
Nickell, Arthur Thurman, Davenport’s Chapel of the Good Shepherd, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. viewing. Graveside memorial at Klamath Memorial Park, 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
Sabin, Gerald “Joe” Allen, 83, Junction City United Methodist Church, 750 W. 10th Ave., Junction city, Ore., 11 a.m. Saturday.
Smith-Clifton, Judy Katherine, 73, Henley Middle School gymnasium, 11 a.m. Saturday, followed by a reception.