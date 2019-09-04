Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Hammond, Bryan David, 60, open house remembrance, 1251 Wiard St., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Alden-O’Keeffe, 84, Community Presbyterian Church at 2302 5th St. in Malin, 11 a.m. Wednesday, followed by a reception and visitation from 12:30 to 4 p.m. in the O’Keeffe home at 3490 County Road 108 in Tulelake.

McCormick, Elizabeth M., 86, Davenport’s Chapel of the Good Shepherd at 2680 Memorial Drive, noon Friday followed by a graveside service and preceded and followed by refreshments.

Mueller, Dolores D., 93, Zion Lutheran Church at 1025 High St., 1 p.m. Saturday followed by a reception.

Turner-Wise, Agnes, 88, Broadway Theater and Way Station in Malin, 1 p.m., Sunday.

Webb, Lena, 96, Zion Lutheran Church at 1025 High St., 10 a.m. Saturday, followed by a reception.

