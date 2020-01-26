Noble, Harry E., 89, Desert Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Irrigon, Ore., 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, followed at Stokes Landing Senior Center at 195 Opal Place in Irrigon by a celebration of life service.
