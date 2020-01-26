Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Noble, Harry E., 89, Desert Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Irrigon, Ore., 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, followed at Stokes Landing Senior Center at 195 Opal Place in Irrigon by a celebration of life service.

