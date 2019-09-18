Austin, Warner Edwin Magellan, 78, Chemawa Indian School Stadium in Salem, Ore., 11 a.m. Saturday followed by a meal and a time ot share stories in the big gym.
Cooper, Beverly J. and Eugene M. “Jimmy,” 12:30 p.m. Friday at Linkville Cemetery.
Lawson, Truman Eugene, 84, First Presbyterian Church in Lakeview, 2 p.m. Thursday followed by graveside services at New Pine Creek Cemetery and at 4 p.m. a catered supper at Goose Lake Park.
Wilton, Floyd William, 83, 152900 Hackamore Lane in La Pine, 1 p.m. Friday.