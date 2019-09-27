Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Christensen, Marilyn Joyce, 83, First Baptist Church in Lakeview, 10 a.m. Friday.

Elsmore, Ronald Dane, 87, Eagle Point National Cemetery in Eagle Point, 1 p.m. Friday.

Hill, Normie, 91, home of Bud and Pauline Dinger at 25050 Modoc Point Road, from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Metler, John Franklin, 88, Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church at 4431 S. Sixth St., 2 p.m. Saturday.

Oliver, Betty Lou, 86, Memory Gardens Mortuary and Memorial Park Chapel at 1395 Arnold Lane in Medford, 2 p.m. Friday.

Terry, Melvin L., 88, Eagle Point National Cemetery in Eagle Point, 2 p.m. Thursday.

