Austin, Warner Edwin Magellan, 78, Chemawa Indian School Stadium in Salem, Ore., 11 a.m. Saturday followed by a meal and a time ot share stories in the big gym.
Cooper, Beverly J. and Eugene M. “Jimmy,” 12:30 p.m. Friday at Linkville Cemetery.
Davis, Sandra Gail, 81, Glad Tidings Worship Centre at Pine and North 11th streets, 2 p.m. Saturday followed by a potluck.
Hall, Roy Edward, 65, Williamson River Christian Fellowship on Highway 62 in Chiloquin, 10 a.m. Saturday.
Wilton, Floyd William, 83, 152900 Hackamore Lane in La Pine, 1 p.m. Friday.