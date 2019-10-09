Garrison, Clay Adam, 59, The Waffle Hut at 106 Main St., 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Mathis, Jimmy D., Thrive Church, 235 S. Laguna St., 10 a.m. Saturday.
Nickell, Arthur Thurman, Davenport’s Chapel of the Good Shepherd, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. viewing. Graveside memorial at Klamath Memorial Park, 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
Rodgers, Ronald Edwin, 76, memorial service with military honors, New Horizon Christian Fellowship, 1909 Homedale Road, noon, Saturday, with a reception to follow. Graveside services, 1 p.m. Monday, Klamath Memorial Park, 2680 Memorial Drive.
Russell, Calvin L. “Lee,” 73, Eagle Point National Cemetery in Eagle Point, 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Sabin, Gerald “Joe” Allen, 83, Junction City United Methodist Church, 750 W. 10th Ave., Junction city, Ore., 11 a.m. Saturday.
Smith-Clifton, Judy Katherine, 73, Henley Middle School gymnasium, 11 a.m. Saturday, followed by a reception.