Services Dec 14, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DUKE: Services for Thomas W. Duke, who died Dec. 6, will be Thursday, Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 601 Pine. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Thomas W. Duke Service First Presbyterian Church Pine Tweets by HeraldandNews Trending Woman accused of killing man near Sprague River Klamath Falls man sentenced to nearly 40 years for sexually abusing minors One farm, many benefits: How ag land can be part of basin water solution Klamath Falls school district accused of reducing instruction time for students with autism Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Aggie Sports Breaking News Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters Video Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over the Bears Updated 11 hrs ago Check out some of the top performances from the Green Bay Packers' 45-30 victory over the NFC North rival Chicago Bears on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. 1:29 Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over the Rams Updated Dec 12, 2021 Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over the Rams 1:29Updated Dec 12, 2021 41:20 Watch now: Packers players discuss victory over Rams Updated Dec 13, 2021 Watch now: Packers players discuss victory over Rams 41:20Updated Dec 13, 2021 Nov. 23 Klamath County Commissioners meeting: Boyd resignation Nov 23, 2021 Nov. 23 Klamath County Commissioners meeting: Boyd resignation Nov 23, 2021 0:14 featured Veterans Day Flyover Nov 11, 2021 featured Veterans Day Flyover 0:14 Nov 11, 2021 0:11 Rogue Pack wolves: October 2021 Oct 25, 2021 Rogue Pack wolves: October 2021 0:11 Oct 25, 2021 1:07 Governor Brown visits Bly Fire camp Jul 28, 2021 Governor Brown visits Bly Fire camp 1:07 Jul 28, 2021 MaxRead Businesses Klamath-Spine-Rehab Premier Care Dental EcoSolar and Electric Trending now Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKlamath Falls man who tortured victims, mutilated dog is convicted; still faces additional chargesWoman accused of killing man near Sprague RiverAllen, JasonKlamath Falls man sentenced to nearly 40 years for sexually abusing minorsKlamath Falls entrepreneur finds his sparkOne farm, many benefits: How ag land can be part of basin water solutionKlamath Falls school district accused of reducing instruction time for students with autismMazama, Lost River grads earn annual Mike Keck scholarshipsVFW celebrates hero's 100th birthdayMacKrell, Janet Luvern Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Local Survey Will your holiday spending habits change this year? You voted: Prices are up, I'll spend more Times are tough, I'll spend less Vote View Results Back Archive Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group. Visit the Archives