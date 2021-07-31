Dart- William M., graveside service Sat., July 31 at 11 a.m. at Malin Cemetery.
Harris- Pat, celebration of life July 31, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Klamath Falls First United Methodist Church, 230 N 10th St.
Parrish- Liz: The family of Liz Parrish, “the Littlest Musher,” will celebrate her life on July 31, 11 a.m. at Crystal Creek Mountain Lodge, 38625 West Side Road, Rocky Point. Attendees are asked to bring stories and memories. In case of heavy smoke the celebration may be moved to Moore Park in Klamath Falls. RSVP with Amy Parrish at 240-472-1152.
Moore- Shirley “Ann, celebration of life on Sun., Aug. 1 at 2 p.m. at the Moore family home in Chiloquin. Call 541-761-2923 for directions.
Cornett- Charles Melvin, service to be held at Klamath Memorial Gardens, Tuesday, August 3 at 11 a.m.
Cacka- Frank, grave side service is planned at the Malin Cemetary on Sat., August 7 at 1 p.m.
Davenport- William Franklin, visitation at Davenport’s Chapel of the Good Shepherd on Sat., August 7, 2021 from 12:00-5:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 815 High Street, on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 12:00 pm. A catered reception will follow. Call Davenport’s Chapel of the Good Shepherd for additional information. 541-883-3458
Shill- Gary, celebration of life on Sat., Aug. 14 at 1 p.m. at The Thrive Church in Klamath Falls, 235 S. Laguna.
Will- Leonard, funeral service at First Presbyterian Church, Klamath Falls, on Sept. 25, 2021 at 1 p.m.