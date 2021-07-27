Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Harris- Pat, celebration of life July 31, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Klamath Falls First United Methodist Church, 230 N 10th St.

Parrish- Liz: The family of Liz Parrish, “the Littlest Musher,” will celebrate her life on July 31, 11 a.m. at Crystal Creek Mountain Lodge, 38625 West Side Road, Rocky Point. Attendees are asked to bring stories and memories. In case of heavy smoke the celebration may be moved to Moore Park in Klamath Falls. RSVP with Amy Parrish at 240-472-1152.

Shill- Gary, celebration of life on Sat., Aug. 14 at 1 p.m. at The Thrive Church in Klamath Falls, 235 S. Laguna.

Will- Leonard, funeral service at First Presbyterian Church, Klamath Falls, on Sept. 25, 2021 at 1 p.m.

