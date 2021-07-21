Harris- Thomas Lee, funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on July 22, 2021, at O’Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel. Interment will be at a later date in Keno Cemetery.
Harvey- Lynette, celebration of life at Davenport’s Chapel of the Good Shepherd, 2680 Memorial Dr., Klamath Falls, on July 23, 2021 at 10 a.m.
Giacomini- Sydney, celebration of life at O’Hair Funeral Chapel, 515 Pine St. on July 24, 2021 at 3 p.m.
Johnson- Lewis, Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, July 24, 2021, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 4880 Bristol Ave., Klamath Falls, OR 97603 at 11 am. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will precede the Mass at 10:30. A luncheon will follow in the parish hall. Final committal with military honors at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Hwy 140 E.
Jones- Andree Lee, Jr., celebration of life at Pelican Charter on Spring Street on July 24, 2021 at 12 p.m.
Kuonen- Nell, celebration of life service at Hope Lutheran Church, S. 6th and Homedale, on July 24 at 2 p.m. Reception follows.
King- Gerald, funeral service at Eagle Point National Cemetery, 2763 Riley Rd., Eagle Point, on July 26, 2021 at 11 a.m.
Parrish- Liz: The family of Liz Parrish, “the Littliest Musher,” will celebrate her life on July 31, 11 a.m. at Crystal Creek Mountain Lodge, 38625 West Side Road, Rocky Point. Attendees are asked to bring stories and memories. In case of heavy smoke the celebration may be moved to Moore Park in Klamath Falls. RSVP with Amy Parrish at 240-472-1152.
Will- Leonard, funeral service at First Presbyterian Church, Klamath Falls, on Sept. 25, 2021 at 1 p.m.